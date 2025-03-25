Open Menu

Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Recover Liquor

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 10:16 PM

Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested a drug supplier and recovered liquor from his possession.

A police spokesman informed that SHO B section police station Sub Inspector Sajid Abassi with his staff conducted a raid and held an accused Muhammad Nafees Bhatti and recovered liquor bottles from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused under Hudood ordinance.

APP/nsm

