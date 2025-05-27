Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered liquor from his possession.

SHO GOR police station Sub-Inspector Imtiaz Larik along with his staff acting on a tip-off near Cantt graveyard road foiled the supply of 144 liquor bottles packed in 3 cartons and arrested a drug supplier Tanveer Soomro,

GOR police registered a case against the arrested drug supplier under the Hudud Ordinance

