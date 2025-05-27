Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Recover Liquor
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered liquor from his possession.
SHO GOR police station Sub-Inspector Imtiaz Larik along with his staff acting on a tip-off near Cantt graveyard road foiled the supply of 144 liquor bottles packed in 3 cartons and arrested a drug supplier Tanveer Soomro,
GOR police registered a case against the arrested drug supplier under the Hudud Ordinance
APP/nsm
