Police arrest drug peddler, recover mainpuri, raw material

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered the mainpuri and raw material from their possession.

SHO Husri police station Sub Inspector Muzzafar Ali Khalidi acting on a tip-off conducted a raid on mainpuri factory and arrested a drug peddler Shahzad Dars and recovered 800 packets of Mainpuri and raw material from his possession while his two accomplices Syed Ghulam Ali Shah and Aurangzeb Rajput managed to escape from the scene.

Police registered a case against the accused under mainpuri act