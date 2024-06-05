Open Menu

Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Recover Mainpuri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 08:43 PM

Police arrest drug peddler, recover mainpuri

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested a mainpuri supplier and recovered mainpuri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested a mainpuri supplier and recovered mainpuri.

SHO Bhitai Nagar Police Station Muhammad Aslam Baro along with his staff acting on a tip-off arrested a mainpuri supplier Arsalan Memon and recovered 500 packets of mainpuri from his possession.

Police have registered a case against accused under gutka and mainpuri act.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

Zhao Shiren meets Ch. Shujaat Hussain, Ch. Shafay

Zhao Shiren meets Ch. Shujaat Hussain, Ch. Shafay

18 minutes ago
 Tribal areas need better infrastructure for develo ..

Tribal areas need better infrastructure for development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gove ..

18 minutes ago
 PBS organizes 3rd awareness workshop on agricultur ..

PBS organizes 3rd awareness workshop on agriculture census

17 minutes ago
 FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for ind ..

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization

17 minutes ago
 Promoting green energy to reduce environmental pol ..

Promoting green energy to reduce environmental pollution: Nasir Shah

19 minutes ago
 ATC to start jail trial of Askari Tower attack cas ..

ATC to start jail trial of Askari Tower attack case from June 11

19 minutes ago
DPO Abbottabad holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at St. Luke' ..

DPO Abbottabad holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at St. Luke's Church to address community ..

19 minutes ago
 IHC bars FIA to take action against Barrister Goha ..

IHC bars FIA to take action against Barrister Gohar, Rauf Hassan

19 minutes ago
 Decent Work Country Program (DWCP) holds workshop

Decent Work Country Program (DWCP) holds workshop

19 minutes ago
 Shaza discusses telecom infrastructure, innovation ..

Shaza discusses telecom infrastructure, innovation, ICT solutions

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan outplays Uzbekistan in CAVA U-18 Volleyba ..

Pakistan outplays Uzbekistan in CAVA U-18 Volleyball C'ship

19 minutes ago
 UAE CG visits FUUAST Karachi campus

UAE CG visits FUUAST Karachi campus

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan