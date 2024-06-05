Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Recover Mainpuri
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 08:43 PM
Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested a mainpuri supplier and recovered mainpuri
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested a mainpuri supplier and recovered mainpuri.
SHO Bhitai Nagar Police Station Muhammad Aslam Baro along with his staff acting on a tip-off arrested a mainpuri supplier Arsalan Memon and recovered 500 packets of mainpuri from his possession.
Police have registered a case against accused under gutka and mainpuri act.
APP/nsm
