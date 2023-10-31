Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Recover Marijuana
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 08:44 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered marijuana from his possession.
Husri Police team acting on a tip-off arrested a suspect Soomar Shaikh and recovered 1 kg marijuana from his possession. Police have registered case against the accused under the substance of Narcotics Control Act.