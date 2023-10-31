Open Menu

Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Recover Marijuana

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Police arrest drug peddler, recover marijuana

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered marijuana from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered marijuana from his possession.

Husri Police team acting on a tip-off arrested a suspect Soomar Shaikh and recovered 1 kg marijuana from his possession. Police have registered case against the accused under the substance of Narcotics Control Act.

