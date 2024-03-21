Open Menu

Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Recover Marijuana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 09:58 PM

Police arrest drug peddler, recover marijuana

Police claimed to have arrested an accused and recovered marijuana from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested an accused and recovered marijuana from his possession.

Pinyari Police, acting on a tip-off near Laaloo Lashari graveyard arrested notorious criminal Shahbaz alias Popat Qureshi.

According to the initial investigation, the accused was found involved and registered in different cases of weapons, police attack, drugs, theft, and dacoit bids at different Police stations.

Police recovered 1160 kg of marijuana from his possession, and registered a case against him.

