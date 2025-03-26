Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Recover Marijuana
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 09:28 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Police in its continued drive against Narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested a drug supplier and recovered marijuana from his possession.
A Police Spokesman informed that SHO Hatri Police Station Inspector Ghulam Qadir Rahupoto along with staff during patrolling near Hani city arrested an accused Waseem and recovered a huge quantity of marijuana from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused under control of the substance of narcotics act.
APP/nsm
