Police arrest drug peddler, recover marijuana

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Police in its continued drive against Narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested a drug supplier and recovered marijuana from his possession.

A Police Spokesman informed that SHO Hatri Police Station Inspector Ghulam Qadir Rahupoto along with staff during patrolling near Hani city arrested an accused Waseem and recovered a huge quantity of marijuana from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under control of the substance of narcotics act.

