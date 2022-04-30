Police arrest drug peddler, recovered illicit liquor, gutka

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BADIN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The police in its continued crackdown against Narcotics and criminals on Saturday recovered illicit liquor and safina gutka and arrested a drug peddler.

On the directives of SSP Badin Shahnawaz Chachar, SHO Tando Ghulam Ali police station Dhani Bux Marri on a tip-off, raided on wine factory of Faqeero Kolhi and recovered 130 liters of illicit liquor while the accused managed to escape from the scene.

SHO Nindo Police station Piyaro Umrani with his team conducted a raid on another wine factory of Khuda Bux Malah and recovered 150 liters of illicit liquor, however the accused managed to escape from scene.

Meanwhile SHO Nindo also arrested a drug peddler Ali Ahmed alias Aamoon Junejo and recovered 440 packets of safina gutka and registered a case against accused under gutka act,