Police Arrest Drug Peddler Recovers Mainpuri
Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered mainpuri from his possession.
The Station House officer (SHO) Pinyari police station Liaquat Ali along with his staff during patrolling arrested a drug peddler Adil alias Bolder Qazi and recovered a huge quantity of mainpuri from his possession,
Police have registered a case against the accused under gutka and mainpuri act.
