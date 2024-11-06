Open Menu

Police Arrest Drug Peddler Recovers Mainpuri

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Police arrest drug peddler recovers mainpuri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered mainpuri from his possession.

The Station House officer (SHO) Pinyari police station Liaquat Ali along with his staff during patrolling arrested a drug peddler Adil alias Bolder Qazi and recovered a huge quantity of mainpuri from his possession,

Police have registered a case against the accused under gutka and mainpuri act.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 electi ..

Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 election

1 hour ago
 Strong bullish trend continues in PSX

Strong bullish trend continues in PSX

2 hours ago
 Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election ..

Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed

2 hours ago
 realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models ..

Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..

3 hours ago
 Participants of 26th national security workshop vi ..

Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..

3 hours ago
Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

3 hours ago
 Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speec ..

Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech

3 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead ..

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia

5 hours ago
 DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b ..

DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers

5 hours ago
 Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US presi ..

Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan