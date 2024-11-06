Police arrest drug peddler recovers mainpuri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered mainpuri from his possession.

The Station House officer (SHO) Pinyari police station Liaquat Ali along with his staff during patrolling arrested a drug peddler Adil alias Bolder Qazi and recovered a huge quantity of mainpuri from his possession,

Police have registered a case against the accused under gutka and mainpuri act.