Police arrest drug peddler with marijuana in HYDERABAD

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested a drug peddler and recovered marijuana from his possession.

Police team led by SHO Cantt Inspector Ejaz Lakho and ASP Ahmed Chaudhry conducted a raid and held an accused Baasit Malah from Barrage Colony main gate and seized 5 kilogram marijuana from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused under the control of Narcotics Substance Act.