Police Arrest Drug Peddler With Marijuana In HYDERABAD
Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 05:14 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested a drug peddler and recovered marijuana from his possession.
Police team led by SHO Cantt Inspector Ejaz Lakho and ASP Ahmed Chaudhry conducted a raid and held an accused Baasit Malah from Barrage Colony main gate and seized 5 kilogram marijuana from his possession.
Police have registered a case against the accused under the control of Narcotics Substance Act.