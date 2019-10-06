Police arrest drug peddlers

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :On the special directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Tanveer Hussain Tunio, Sakrand Police conducted separate raids and arrested three drugs peddlers along with the booty.

The raiding team led by Station House Officer A-Section Police Station during operation arrested drug peddlers Zahid Ali and Sattar red handed and recovered health hazard gutka from their custody.

On the other hand SHO Sakrand Police Station during routine patrolling arrested accused Mahesh Kumar and recovered gutka from his possession. Police has registered both cases and started investigation.