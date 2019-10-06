UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Drug Peddlers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 03:00 PM

Police arrest drug peddlers

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :On the special directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Tanveer Hussain Tunio, Sakrand Police conducted separate raids and arrested three drugs peddlers along with the booty.

The raiding team led by Station House Officer A-Section Police Station during operation arrested drug peddlers Zahid Ali and Sattar red handed and recovered health hazard gutka from their custody.

On the other hand SHO Sakrand Police Station during routine patrolling arrested accused Mahesh Kumar and recovered gutka from his possession. Police has registered both cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Sakrand From

Recent Stories

OpEd: Zayed&#039;s ambition from Earth to space

51 minutes ago

UAE Press: Give way to emergency vehicles

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

UAE youth delegates to UN underline value of empow ..

14 hours ago

Abu Dhabi issues $10.0 billion multi-tranche bonds ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.