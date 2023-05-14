Police arrest drug peddlers, recover gutka

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Sunday arrested 10 accused and recovered gutka raw material, Zaafrani pati and gutka.

On the directives of ASP Majida Parven Halepoto, SHO Tando Ghulam Ali police station Inspector Ghulam Qadir Sirki with his team conducted a raid on Zardari road near Nohriya boundary arrested 3 accused Naseer Qazi, Muhammad Ayoub Rajpoot and Salman Memon, while their accomplice Abdullah Pathan managed to escape.

Police recovered gutka raw material, 39 bags of supari powder,10 packets of Zaafrani pati and 19 packets of lime from their possession and registered the case against them under relevant law.

In another crackdown, SHO Matli Inspector Ayaz Ali Bhatti with his team conducted successful raids in his territorial jurisdiction and arrested 7 suspects Aamir Ali Mastoi, Abdul Razaque, Bhagwan Das kolhi, Akhter Chandio, Noor Ahmed, Mubarak Rahmoon and Naveed Rahmoon and recovered 40,320 packets of gutka raw material, 28-kilo gram main puri powder, 30 kg supari powder, and 200 packets of gutka from their possession.