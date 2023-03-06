Police arrest drug peddlers, recover liquor, main puri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Sunday arrested 6 accused and recovered illicit liquor, main puri from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, SHO Tando jam police station Inspector Shah Nawaz Khaskheli along with his team held two suspects Altaf Khatyan and Ghulam Rabbani and recovered 30 litres of illicit liquor.

In another drive, SHO B section Inspector Muhammad Ali Dhamrah conducted raids in his territorial jurisdiction and arrested two accused Shakir Rajput and Zakir Rajput with 4 bottles of wine.

SHO A section Inspector Niaz Ahmed Panhwar carried out a raid and arrested a main puri seller Irfan Rajput and seized 310 packets of the main puri.

Meanwhile, SHO Bhitai Nagar Sub Inspector Ghulam Asghar Tunio along with his team conducted a raid in his jurisdiction and arrested a suspect Ghulam Bx Doomro and recovered 230 kg main puri from his possession.

Police have registered cases against the accused under the substance narcotics control act in different police stations.