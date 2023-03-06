UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Drug Peddlers, Recover Liquor, Main Puri

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Police arrest drug peddlers, recover liquor, main puri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Sunday arrested 6 accused and recovered illicit liquor, main puri from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, SHO Tando jam police station Inspector Shah Nawaz Khaskheli along with his team held two suspects Altaf Khatyan and Ghulam Rabbani and recovered 30 litres of illicit liquor.

In another drive, SHO B section Inspector Muhammad Ali Dhamrah conducted raids in his territorial jurisdiction and arrested two accused Shakir Rajput and Zakir Rajput with 4 bottles of wine.

SHO A section Inspector Niaz Ahmed Panhwar carried out a raid and arrested a main puri seller Irfan Rajput and seized 310 packets of the main puri.

Meanwhile, SHO Bhitai Nagar Sub Inspector Ghulam Asghar Tunio along with his team conducted a raid in his jurisdiction and arrested a suspect Ghulam Bx Doomro and recovered 230 kg main puri from his possession.

Police have registered cases against the accused under the substance narcotics control act in different police stations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Puri Muhammad Ali Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuve ..

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuvenated Liverpool

33 minutes ago
 Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MM ..

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preserva ..

UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

4 hours ago
 Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins ..

Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins tomorrow

6 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two wickets

6 hours ago
 Investment in quantum computing to be major econom ..

Investment in quantum computing to be major economic driving force in next two y ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.