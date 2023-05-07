Police arrest drug peddlers, recover safina gutka

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Sunday arrested drug peddlers and recovered huge quantities of Safina gutka from their possession.

On the Special directives of IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIG Zulfikar Mahar, SSP Mirpurkhas Captain ® Asad Ali Chaudhry a team of CIA led in-charge CIA Police Inayat Ali Zardari acting on a tip-off conducted a successful raid in village Abdul Rauf Panhwar near Umerkot road arrested some accused and recovered huge quantity of Safina gutka from their possession.