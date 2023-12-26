Police arrest drug pusher, proclaimed offender

(@FahadShabbir)

Multan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Multan police arrested a drug peddler and a proclaimed offender with narcotics substance and illegal weapon here on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Shuja Abad Sadar police arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a dacoity case.

Police also recovered an illegal gun from Gulab alias Kalu, SHO Hubdar Hussain said.

Meanwhile, Pak gate police arrested a drug pusher Habib Nasir and recovered over two kilogram of hashish from his possession. Police have registered cases and started investigations.

