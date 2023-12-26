Open Menu

Police Arrest Drug Pusher, Proclaimed Offender

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Police arrest drug pusher, proclaimed offender

Multan police arrested a drug peddler and a proclaimed offender with narcotics substance and illegal weapon here on Tuesday

Multan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Multan police arrested a drug peddler and a proclaimed offender with narcotics substance and illegal weapon here on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Shuja Abad Sadar police arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a dacoity case.

Police also recovered an illegal gun from Gulab alias Kalu, SHO Hubdar Hussain said.

Meanwhile, Pak gate police arrested a drug pusher Habib Nasir and recovered over two kilogram of hashish from his possession. Police have registered cases and started investigations.

APP/ifi

Related Topics

Multan Police Nasir From Weapon

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi initiates colla ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi initiates collaborative efforts with Chinese ..

2 minutes ago
 PEMRA prohibits broadcast, distribution of surroga ..

PEMRA prohibits broadcast, distribution of surrogate company ads

2 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment operation continues

Anti-encroachment operation continues

2 minutes ago
 Election 2024: Training of teachers as polling off ..

Election 2024: Training of teachers as polling officers begins

2 minutes ago
 Kundi calls for free, fair general elections

Kundi calls for free, fair general elections

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Industries, Technical Educa ..

Caretaker Minister for Industries, Technical Education, and NMDs Affairs Aamir A ..

33 minutes ago
Fruit, vegetable market's works at Pak-Afghan bord ..

Fruit, vegetable market's works at Pak-Afghan border in Chaman reached final sta ..

33 minutes ago
 Ukraine scores 'victory' in Black Sea

Ukraine scores 'victory' in Black Sea

33 minutes ago
 CM visits Bibi Pakdaman shrine

CM visits Bibi Pakdaman shrine

33 minutes ago
 PCB announces three-tier player development progra ..

PCB announces three-tier player development program

33 minutes ago
 National conference calls to promote interfaith ha ..

National conference calls to promote interfaith harmony in country

34 minutes ago
 Two die, 7 injured in separate accidents in Jamsho ..

Two die, 7 injured in separate accidents in Jamshoro

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan