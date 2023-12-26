Police Arrest Drug Pusher, Proclaimed Offender
December 26, 2023
Multan police arrested a drug peddler and a proclaimed offender with narcotics substance and illegal weapon here on Tuesday
Police sources said that Shuja Abad Sadar police arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a dacoity case.
Police also recovered an illegal gun from Gulab alias Kalu, SHO Hubdar Hussain said.
Meanwhile, Pak gate police arrested a drug pusher Habib Nasir and recovered over two kilogram of hashish from his possession. Police have registered cases and started investigations.
APP/ifi