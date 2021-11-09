Police arrest drug pusher; recover 1.4 kg hashish

Police have arrested a drug pusher and recovered more than 1.4 kg of drugs from his possession in the area of Sadiqabad here Tuesday, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a drug pusher and recovered more than 1.4 kg of drugs from his possession in the area of Sadiqabad here Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.

During the action, Sadiqabad police held Faiz Khan and recovered more than 1.

4 kg hashish from his custody.

Police have registered a case against him under the narcotics act and started an investigation.

SP Rawal town appreciated the police team for arresting the drug pusher, adding that the crackdown on drug dealers should be intensified.