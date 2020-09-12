UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Drug Pusher, Recover Gutka Material

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 07:15 PM

In a massive action against criminals and drug pushers Qazi Ahmed Police recovered a huge quantity of illicit material used for preparation of Gutka

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :In a massive action against criminals and drug pushers Qazi Ahmed Police recovered a huge quantity of illicit material used for preparation of Gutka.

On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Tanveer Hussain Tunio, the Qazi Ahmed Police promptly acted on a secret information during which it signaled to stop a suspected truck on Highway in its jurisdiction.

On thorough search of the truck, police recovered heavy quantity of gutka material from its secret hideouts.

Police arrested one accused identified as Nazeer Muhammad and impounded truck and material.

Police have also registered a case and started further investigation. SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio said that police during the operation recovered 10,000 kilograms of gutka material.

A case against the accused was registered and the truck was taken into custody. The SSP said that crackdown against drugs and gutka sellers would continue as it is the prime objective of district police.

