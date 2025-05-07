Police arrest drug pusher, recover hashish

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) On the directions of District Police Officer (DPO), Asif Ameen Awan, the police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish 1300 Kgs from his possession.

The police spokesman said the culprit had been identified as Muhammad Fiaz, a resident of Rawalpindi.

The district police had started a crackdown against the drug mafia in the district, he added.

The police registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.

