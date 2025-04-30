Open Menu

Police Arrest Drug Pusher, Recover Heroin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Police arrest drug pusher, recover heroin

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A police team led by SHO Chenab Nagar Police Station, Sub-Inspector Riaz Ahmed has arrested a drug peddler Abid Ali and recovered heroin, 1100 grams from his possession .

The district police on the instruction of DPO have launched crackdown against the drug peddlers in the district, a police spokesman has said.

A case had been registered against the arrested drug peddler at Chenab Nagar police station and further investigation was underway, he added.

District Police Officer (DPO Abdullah Ahmed said that practical steps were being taken across the district to save our generations from the scourge of drugs.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

4 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

18 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

18 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

18 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

19 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

19 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

19 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

19 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

20 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan