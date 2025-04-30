Police Arrest Drug Pusher, Recover Heroin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 12:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A police team led by SHO Chenab Nagar Police Station, Sub-Inspector Riaz Ahmed has arrested a drug peddler Abid Ali and recovered heroin, 1100 grams from his possession .
The district police on the instruction of DPO have launched crackdown against the drug peddlers in the district, a police spokesman has said.
A case had been registered against the arrested drug peddler at Chenab Nagar police station and further investigation was underway, he added.
District Police Officer (DPO Abdullah Ahmed said that practical steps were being taken across the district to save our generations from the scourge of drugs.
APP/mha/378
