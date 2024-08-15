Police Arrest Drug Pusher With 20 Kg Drug
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Banni police while conducting a raid managed to arrest a drug pusher and recovered 20 kg opium from his possession.
During investigation, the accused, Muhammad Zubair, revealed that he was involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions in different areas of the city.
Banni police also impounded a rickshaw which was in use of the accused.
Other members of the gang, accomplices and facilitators would also be arrested, SP Rawal, Faisal Saleem said.
City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated SP Rawal, SDPO Waris Khan and Bani Police for arresting a the drug smuggler and recovering a huge consignment of opium.
Strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the drug pushers, he added.
The crackdown against drug dealers would continue to end the drug scourge, the CPO said.
