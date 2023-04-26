UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Drug Pusher With 5970 Grams Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Kohat Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs worth millions of rupees, as an inter-district drug smuggler was arrested along with a huge consignment of hashish on the Indus Highway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Kohat Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs worth millions of rupees, as an inter-district drug smuggler was arrested along with a huge consignment of hashish on the Indus Highway.

The operation was led by SHO Jarma Police Station Sohail Shah, who recovered 5970 grams of hashish from the possession of the alleged smuggler, Nawaz Khan resident of Khyber district at the Muslimabad check post.

The hashish was being smuggled in a secret compartment built in the fuel tank of a motorcycle. The arrested smuggler has confessed to the crime and revealed that the seized hashish was being smuggled to southern districts.

A case has been registered against the smuggler and has been handed over to the investigation team for further investigation.

The Kohat police are committed to curbing drug trafficking and urge the public to report any such illegal activities to the authorities.

