Police Arrest Drug Pushers, Recover Drugs
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A police team under the supervision of the in-charge, Chowki, Sultan Colony, on Monday arrested drug peddlers and recovered hashish, liquor, and cannabis from their possessions.
The police spokesman said the police team arrested Muhammad Aslam, recovered hashish (1360 g) from him, and netted Muhammad Fiaz with 160 liters of liquor and cannabis.
Police have registered cases against the accused and launched further investigations.
