Police Arrest Drug Supplier In Injured Condition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Tando Jam Police have foiled the supply of narcotics and arrested an accused in injured condition after an encounter.

According to a Police Spokesman, Tando Jam police acting on a tip-off about supply of drugs conducted a raid on Shafi Boundary near railway track.

Two suspected narcotics gangs opened fire on the police, in retaliation police also opened fire on criminals and arrested an accused Waris alias Sunil Solangi in injured condition while his other accomplices managed to escape.

Police shifted the injured to the hospital for treatment while the previous record of the accused was being checked.

Police have cordoned off entire area to arrest absconders.

