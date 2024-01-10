Open Menu

Police Arrest Drug Supplier, Recovered Marijuana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Police arrest drug supplier, recovered marijuana

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday, arrested a drug peddler and recovered marijuana from his possession.

SHO Tando Yousuf along with his team, acting on a tip-off, arrested an accused Shahzad alias Shah Munda Pathan and recovered 1050 gram marijuana from his possession.

According to criminal records, the suspect was found involved in three cases of attacks on police and abduction.

