Police Arrest Drugs Peddlers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The district police here on Thursday arrested 12 drug peddlers and other criminals and recovered drugs, illegal weapons from them .
The police launched operation against criminals on the direction of Regional Police Officer (RPO), Syed Khurram Ali, said a press release.
Saddar police recovered recoverd 1.6 Kg hashish for Bilal while 510 gm hashish was recovered form Qadir by Mandra police.
Wah Cantt police arrested Amin and recovered 18 liters liquor form his possession.
Jatli police arrested drug trafficker namely Ammar and recovered 10 liter liquor from him, while Banni police arrested Rashid and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his custody.
The police registered separate cases against the accused and stared investigations.
Meanwhile Civil Line police took action against kite flying and arrested Usman and recovered 150 kites from him.
The police registered a case against the accused.
