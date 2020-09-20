UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Drugs Pusher, Safina Gutka Recovered

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 08:20 PM

Police arrest drugs pusher, safina gutka recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :District police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Sunday arrested a drug pusher and recovered 500 packets of safina GND gutka and one Motorcycle .

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi SHO Khensar acting on a tip-off arrested a suspect Maula Bux s/o Bilal Nohrio and recovered 500 packets of safina gutka and a motorcycle from their possession. Police have registered a case against the accused under the Narcotics control Act.

Related Topics

Police Tharparkar Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Cross-border peace leads to development and prospe ..

9 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate International Day of Peace

39 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank Board of Directors holds ..

1 hour ago

SPSA’s Scientific Research Award opens nominatio ..

2 hours ago

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

3 hours ago

Flydubai announces resumption of flights to Malé, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.