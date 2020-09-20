Police arrest drugs pusher, safina gutka recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :District police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Sunday arrested a drug pusher and recovered 500 packets of safina GND gutka and one Motorcycle .

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi SHO Khensar acting on a tip-off arrested a suspect Maula Bux s/o Bilal Nohrio and recovered 500 packets of safina gutka and a motorcycle from their possession. Police have registered a case against the accused under the Narcotics control Act.