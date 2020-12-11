UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Drugs Pusher With 40 Bottles Of Liquor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Kahuta Police claimed to have arrested a notorious drugs pusher and recovered 40 bottles of liquor from his possession, a police spokesman said.

According to police, a police team, under the supervision of SHO, Kahuta, raided in his jurisdiction and arrested a drugs pusher as named Nouman Tariq alias Noomi and seized 40 bottles of liquor from him.

The police had lodged a case against the accused and sent him behind the bars while further probe was underway.

