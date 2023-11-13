Open Menu

Police Arrest Drugs Traffickers, Recover Narcotics

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Police arrest drugs traffickers, recover narcotics

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The police in a crackdown against drugs mafia here on Monday arrested eight drug dealers and recovered 10.61 kilogram hashish from them.

A police spokesman said that Taxila Police recovered 1.72-kilogram hashish from Shakeel, 1.56-kilogram hashish from Adnan, 1.

51-kilogram hashish from Muhammad Gull, .070-kilogram hashish from Naveed, 0.60-kilogram hashish from Yousaf while Wah Saddar police recovered 2.20-kilogram hashish from Tariq, 1.80-kilogram hashish from Asad Ali and 0.52-kilogram hashish from Zahir Mehmood.

Separate cases had been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway, he added.

