police arrest eight accused, confiscate drugs, weapons

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Police arrested eight accused and recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, police launched a crackdown against out laws and arrested eight accused from different areas including Jatoi, City Alipur, Sadar Muzaffargarh, Shah Jamal, Bait Mir Hazar and Rohilanwali police station.

Police have also recovered 115 litre liquor, two kg Hashish and weapons from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused.