Police Arrest Eight Drug Dealers With 19 Kg Charras
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police have arrested eight drug suppliers including most wanted drug dealer and recovered 19 kg charras from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, Rawalpindi Police had launched a crackdown against drug dealers.
Pirwadhai Police recovered 12.3 kg hashish from the possession of a most wanted drug dealer namely Shabbir alias Kaka, rounded up in an operation. Taxila Police recovered over 1.
6 kg hashish from an accused Manzoor.
Airport Police conducted a raid and recovered over 1040 grams hashish from a drug dealer Majid while an accused Nasir was rounded up with 540 grams hashish and Mehboob for having 520 grams hashish.
Waris Khan Police recovered 750 grams hashish from a drug supplier namely Hamza. Rattaamral Police also recovered 700 grams hashish from accused Aamir and 600 grams hashish from an accused Zaheer.
Effective operations against drug dealers will continue to eradicate the scourge of drugs, the spokesman added.
