Open Menu

Police Arrest Eight Drug Dealers With 19 Kg Charras

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Police arrest eight drug dealers with 19 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police have arrested eight drug suppliers including most wanted drug dealer and recovered 19 kg charras from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, Rawalpindi Police had launched a crackdown against drug dealers.

Pirwadhai Police recovered 12.3 kg hashish from the possession of a most wanted drug dealer namely Shabbir alias Kaka, rounded up in an operation. Taxila Police recovered over 1.

6 kg hashish from an accused Manzoor.

Airport Police conducted a raid and recovered over 1040 grams hashish from a drug dealer Majid while an accused Nasir was rounded up with 540 grams hashish and Mehboob for having 520 grams hashish.

Waris Khan Police recovered 750 grams hashish from a drug supplier namely Hamza. Rattaamral Police also recovered 700 grams hashish from accused Aamir and 600 grams hashish from an accused Zaheer.

Effective operations against drug dealers will continue to eradicate the scourge of drugs, the spokesman added.

Recent Stories

General Pension Authority holds first board meetin ..

General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025

16 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGI ..

UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..

1 hour ago
 UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual ..

UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..

1 hour ago
 TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net prof ..

TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Zayed University to organise over 50 events as par ..

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025

2 hours ago
DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

2 hours ago
 Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Conven ..

Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience

2 hours ago
 FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion i ..

FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and ..

Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance ..

Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training

2 hours ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores coo ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan