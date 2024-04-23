Open Menu

Police Arrest Eight Drug Dealers With Over 11 Kg Charras

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Police arrest eight drug dealers with over 11 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have arrested eight drug dealers and recovered over 11 kg charras, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that Rattaamral police held Tariq and recovered 2400 grams charras while Rizwan, Adeel, Bilal and Aliyan were sent behind the bars for having over 5.5 kg charras.

Waris Khan police rounded up Bilal Khan and Waqas and recovered 1440 and 550 grams charras respectively.

Dhamial police netted an accused namely Rizwan for carrying a 1200 grams charras.

Separate cases were registered against all the arrested drug dealers, the spokesman said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations said that arrested accused would be challaned with concrete evidence.

The SSP said that the drug dealers could not escape the grip of the law.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Bilal Khan All

Recent Stories

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

54 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

2 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

3 hours ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

3 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

4 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

17 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

17 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

17 hours ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan