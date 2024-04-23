Police Arrest Eight Drug Dealers With Over 11 Kg Charras
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have arrested eight drug dealers and recovered over 11 kg charras, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that Rattaamral police held Tariq and recovered 2400 grams charras while Rizwan, Adeel, Bilal and Aliyan were sent behind the bars for having over 5.5 kg charras.
Waris Khan police rounded up Bilal Khan and Waqas and recovered 1440 and 550 grams charras respectively.
Dhamial police netted an accused namely Rizwan for carrying a 1200 grams charras.
Separate cases were registered against all the arrested drug dealers, the spokesman said.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations said that arrested accused would be challaned with concrete evidence.
The SSP said that the drug dealers could not escape the grip of the law.
Recent Stories
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPPA seeks Rs 2.94 per unit increase in tariff for March8 minutes ago
-
Unknown person shot dead police constable18 minutes ago
-
Teenager dies of suffocation18 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Town searched during operation18 minutes ago
-
Voters rejected PTI's narrative of hatred, hypocrisy and lies in bye-elections: Tarar28 minutes ago
-
President highlights significance of enhanced aerial connectivity28 minutes ago
-
SP conducted Khuli Katchery to address public complaints28 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers launched28 minutes ago
-
Kohat Deputy Commissioner chairs meeting on sanitation and encroachments28 minutes ago
-
Scrutiny of nomination papers for NA-148 bye-election completes28 minutes ago
-
Iranian President Raisi for promotion of modern centers of arts, science28 minutes ago
-
NAEAC conducts accreditation assessment at SAU28 minutes ago