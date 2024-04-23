Police arrest eight drug dealers with over 11 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have arrested eight drug dealers and recovered over 11 kg charras, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that Rattaamral police held Tariq and recovered 2400 grams charras while Rizwan, Adeel, Bilal and Aliyan were sent behind the bars for having over 5.5 kg charras.

Waris Khan police rounded up Bilal Khan and Waqas and recovered 1440 and 550 grams charras respectively.

Dhamial police netted an accused namely Rizwan for carrying a 1200 grams charras.

Separate cases were registered against all the arrested drug dealers, the spokesman said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations said that arrested accused would be challaned with concrete evidence.

The SSP said that the drug dealers could not escape the grip of the law.