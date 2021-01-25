Police arrest eight drug paddlers

Police have arrested eight accused from different areas for their alleged involvement in drug peddling and possessing illegal fire arms besides recovering 30 litre liquor, three pistols and 750 gram charas has been recovered from their possession

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested eight accused from different areas for their alleged involvement in drug peddling and possessing illegal fire arms besides recovering 30 litre liquor, three pistols and 750 gram charas has been recovered from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against them .

Those arrested include Tanveer Hussain , Ahmad Sultan , Shahidullah , Abdul Sattar , Matiullah , Jamshed Khan , Sanobar Khan and Ikram.

Meanwhile, a meeting of District Peace Committee was held which was presided over by ASP Muhammad Jawad Ishaq . On the other hand Special Desks have been set up in all the police stations, police check posts and at police headquarters Attock to facilitate people.