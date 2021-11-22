Police arrest eight drug peddlers in bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Police arrested eight alleged drug peddlers and recovered liquor, hashish and other drugs from their possession during raids conducted at dens in the city.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said on a tip-off, a police party of Baghdad-Ul-Jadid Police Station conducted a raid at a den and arrested five alleged drug peddlers and recovered 87 liters liquor and liquor factory from their possession.

In another police action, police apprehended three alleged drug peddlers and recovered 1,730 grams hashish from their possession.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.