Police arrest eight for aerial firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The Waris Khan Police arrested eight accused of aerial firing and creating panic in the area, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He said that the Waris Khan police, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid and held eight accused, namely Qasim, Muhammad Shehzad, Owais, Anjum, Akash, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Tahseen and Numan involved in aerial firing and possessing illegal weapons.

He said that the police recovered a Kalashnikov, a 12 bore shotgun , six pistols and ammunition from their possession.

The accused had criminal record and were allegedly involved in a case registered in the Waris Khan Police Station a few days ago, for opening fire at a house.