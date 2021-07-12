Police arrest eight for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up eight persons from different areas and recovered nine 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up eight persons from different areas and recovered nine 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession A police spokesman on Monday informed that Airport, Murree, Gujar Khan, Naseerabad and Cantt police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, launched crackdown and arrested eight persons namely Yasir Fida, Hadiayatullah, Nisar Ahmed, Attique Naveed, Jawad Shahzad, Muhammad Ahsan, Waseem Khan, and Muhammad Ishaq and recovered nine 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

He said police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

The police would continue their raids against lawbreakers, he said adding, they would be sent behind bars.

He informed that separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway.