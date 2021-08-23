Police arrest eight for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, drugs and bootleggers rounded up eight persons from different areas and recovered 1240 grams charras, five liters liquor, four bottles of liquor, three 30 bore pistols, Kalashnikov and ammunition from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, drugs and bootleggers rounded up eight persons from different areas and recovered 1240 grams charras, five liters liquor, four bottles of liquor, three 30 bore pistols, Kalashnikov and ammunition from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Line police held a drug peddler namely Muhammad Nazir and recovered 1240 grams charras from his possession.

Westridge and Civil Line police rounded up Noshad Asif, Zain Shah, Waseem Khan and Muhammad Nazir for possessing illegal weapons and recovered three 30 bore pistols, a Kalashnikov and ammunition from their possession.

Waris Khan police arrested Shahzad with two liquor bottles, Iftikhar for having two liquor bottles while Civil Line police netted Yohana Mehboob and seized five liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.