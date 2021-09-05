Police arrest eight for possessing illegal weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up eight persons from different areas and recovered seven 30 bore pistols, 24 rounds and ammunition from their possession, said police spokesman on Sunday.

He informed that Taxila police held Arslan Mehmood and Muhammad Abbas for possessing two 30 bore pistols.

Gunjmandi police rounded up Sher Zai and Sher Jan and recovered a 30 bore pistol and 24 rounds from their possession.

Saddar Wah, Gujar Khan, Rawat and Chontra police arrested Ashiq, Muhammad Saeed, Basit and Saad Aziz and seized four 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway.

He said that the divisional Superintendents of Police have directed the officers concerned to accelerate their operations against lawbreakers.