Police Arrest Eight For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Liquor, Drugs

16 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, drugs and bootleggers rounded up eight persons from different areas and recovered over two kg charras, 10 liters liquor, five 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that Pirwadhai police held Tayyab Khan for having 1300 grams charras while Rawat Police rounded up Rehman with 820 grams charras.

Sadiqabad police arrested Daniyal and recovered 10 liters liquor from their possession.

Ratta Amral, Race Course, Taxila, Gujar Khan and Jatli police held Asghar Ali, Zareef Khan, Muhammad Saeed, Abdul Wahab and Qamar Zaman and recovered five 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers.

