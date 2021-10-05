Police arrest eight for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown against illegal weapons on Tuesday rounded up eight persons besides recovering seven 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore gun and ammunition from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kalar Syedan police held four, Sher Khan, Barkat Javed, Usama Nazir and Abdul Rasheed and recovered four 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Civil Line police nabbed Muhammad Arslan and Muhammad Usman for possessing two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Airport police rounded up an accused namely Khawar on recovery of a 30 bore pistol while Naseerabad police netted Zaifullah with a 12 bore rifle.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers.