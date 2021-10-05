UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Eight For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

Police arrest eight for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown against illegal weapons on Tuesday rounded up eight persons besides recovering seven 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore gun and ammunition from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kalar Syedan police held four, Sher Khan, Barkat Javed, Usama Nazir and Abdul Rasheed and recovered four 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Civil Line police nabbed Muhammad Arslan and Muhammad Usman for possessing two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Airport police rounded up an accused namely Khawar on recovery of a 30 bore pistol while Naseerabad police netted Zaifullah with a 12 bore rifle.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Arslan Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

National Centre of Meteorology participates in WET ..

National Centre of Meteorology participates in WETEX 2021

21 minutes ago
 SCA, ADGM Regulatory Authority sign MoU to enable ..

SCA, ADGM Regulatory Authority sign MoU to enable registered entities to list sh ..

1 hour ago
 National U19 Championship and Cup details announce ..

National U19 Championship and Cup details announced

2 hours ago
 44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in Septembe ..

Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in September

1 hour ago
 Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: A ..

Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: ACS South Punjab

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.