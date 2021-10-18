Police arrest eight for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons conducted raids in different areas and rounded up eight persons besides recovering eight 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons conducted raids in different areas and rounded up eight persons besides recovering eight 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Monday.

He informed that Ratta Amral police held Nabeel and Nadeem Khan for having two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Naseerabad police rounded up Asad Ali and Suleman for possessing two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Taxila police also arrested two accused namely Hab Ali and Asmatullah and recovered two 30 bore pistols while Rawat police netted Shahzor Murtaza for having a 30 bore pistol.

Kalar Syedan police held Muhammad Pervaiz and seized a 30 bore pistol and ammunition from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers.