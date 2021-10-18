UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Eight For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:39 PM

Police arrest eight for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons conducted raids in different areas and rounded up eight persons besides recovering eight 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons conducted raids in different areas and rounded up eight persons besides recovering eight 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Monday.

He informed that Ratta Amral police held Nabeel and Nadeem Khan for having two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Naseerabad police rounded up Asad Ali and Suleman for possessing two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Taxila police also arrested two accused namely Hab Ali and Asmatullah and recovered two 30 bore pistols while Rawat police netted Shahzor Murtaza for having a 30 bore pistol.

Kalar Syedan police held Muhammad Pervaiz and seized a 30 bore pistol and ammunition from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Asad Ali Nabeel All From

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with ambassadors of France, Aus ..

12 minutes ago
 Austin, Georgia Defense Minister Sign Memorandum o ..

Austin, Georgia Defense Minister Sign Memorandum on Training Cooperation - Penta ..

2 minutes ago
 University of Sindh clarify higher education fee i ..

University of Sindh clarify higher education fee increase

3 minutes ago
 Gobi's Paints Polo Cup to underway

Gobi's Paints Polo Cup to underway

3 minutes ago
 Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated with rel ..

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated with religious zeal; 7000 cops to be d ..

6 minutes ago
 SACM calls on CM Buzdar

SACM calls on CM Buzdar

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.