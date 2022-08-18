Police arrest eight for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, conducted raids in different areas and netted eight accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral, Bani, Wah Cantt, Saddar Wah, Gujar Khan, Rawat, and Murree police rounded up Hameed, Abdul Salam, Muhammad Aslam, Atif Nawaz, Talha, Abdullah, Babar Hussain and Shehzad on recovery of eight 30-bore pistols and ammunition.

Separate cases had been registered against all the accused while further investigations were under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.