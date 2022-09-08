Police arrest eight for possessing illegal weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, conducted raids in different areas and netted eight accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, New Town, Westridge, Dhamial and Rawat, police rounded up Hamdan Ali, Mohsin Afzal, Naseer Ahmed, Noor Agha, Imran, Zulqarnain, Saghir Ahmed, and Naseer Ahmed and recovered six 30 bore pistols, a 32 bore pistol and a dagger from their possession.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.