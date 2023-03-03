UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Eight For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Police arrest eight for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Amir Khan Niazi conducted raids in different areas and netted eight accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai, Waris Khan, Naseerabad, Taxila, Saddar Baroni, and Dhamial police rounded up eight namely Rashid, Zakaullah, Mukhtiar, Mubassar, Mubashir Fida, Naveed, Numan, and Muzamil and recovered six 30 bore pistols, a 9mm pistol, a 12 bore rifle and ammunition from their possession.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars also arrested 30.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

Related Topics

Firing Police Rashid Numan Rawalpindi Taxila Saddar From Weapon

Recent Stories

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent f ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent for device that locates geograp ..

8 minutes ago
 ECP gives recommendations to President about elect ..

ECP gives recommendations to President about election date in Punjab

52 minutes ago
 PM takes notice of incident during construction of ..

PM takes notice of incident during construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass Flyover

1 hour ago
 President calls for paying attention towards diffe ..

President calls for paying attention towards differently-abled people

1 hour ago
 Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainabili ..

Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainability in educational field

2 hours ago
 Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street ..

Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street gains

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.