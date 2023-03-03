Police arrest eight for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Amir Khan Niazi conducted raids in different areas and netted eight accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai, Waris Khan, Naseerabad, Taxila, Saddar Baroni, and Dhamial police rounded up eight namely Rashid, Zakaullah, Mukhtiar, Mubassar, Mubashir Fida, Naveed, Numan, and Muzamil and recovered six 30 bore pistols, a 9mm pistol, a 12 bore rifle and ammunition from their possession.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars also arrested 30.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.