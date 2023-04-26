Police arrest eight for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Operations Rawalpindi Amir Khan Niazi conducted raids in different areas and netted eight accused for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs and recovered three 30 bore pistols,18 liters liquor, 2660 grams heroin and 3310 grams charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Operations Rawalpindi Amir Khan Niazi conducted raids in different areas and netted eight accused for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs and recovered three 30 bore pistols,18 liters liquor, 2660 grams heroin and 3310 grams charras.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan, Kalar Syedan, R.A.Bazar, Civil Lines, Wah Cantt, and Saddar Baroni police rounded up six namely Naeem, Gul Zareen, Adil, Shehzad Yaqoob, Waseem and Abdul Wahab and recovered two 30 bore pistols, 18 liters liquor and 1860 grams charras.

Naseerabad police in their operation netted two accused namely Ehtesham Qadir for having 2660 grams heroin and Abdul Ghafoor for possessing 1450 grams charras.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars also arrested 19.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers would continue.