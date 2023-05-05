Police arrest eight for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Amir Khan Niazi on Friday conducted raids in different areas and netted eight accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan, New Town, Sadiqabad, Naseerabad and Kalar Syedan police rounded up eight accused namely Arslan, Shiyan, Junaid, Shehryar, Azhar Iqbal, Ashfaq, Nasir Aslam and Hamad Arshad on recovery of six 30 bore pistols, a dagger and ammunition.

Sadiqabad police arrested an accused namely Saqib for harassing a woman while Gujar Khan police rounded up an accused namely Zahid Pervaiz for raping an eight year old girl.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.