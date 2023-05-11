UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Eight For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Amir Khan Niazi conducted raids in different areas and netted eight accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Gungmandi, Civil Lines and Saddar Wah police rounded up eight accused namely Munir, Mehwal, Hamza, Khurram Shehzad, Bilal Azram, Faizan, Shehbaz and Muhammad Azram and recovered seven pistols 30 bore, a dagger and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

More Stories From Pakistan

