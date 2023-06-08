Police arrest eight for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Rawalpindi Amir Khan Niazi, on Thursday conducted raids in different areas and netted eight accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad, Race Course, Taxila, Rawat, and Kahuta police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested eight namely Afzal, Wahab ul Hassan, Hamza, Sadam, Arslan, Shoaib, Sabtain Ashfaq and Mehran and recovered six 30 bore pistols, a 9mm pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.