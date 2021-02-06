Police Arrest Eight Gamblers
Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 10:19 PM
Basal police on Friday arrested eight gamblers and recovered Rs 94,500 (bet money), eight cell phones and seven motorbikes from their possession
ATTOCk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Basal police on Friday arrested eight gamblers and recovered Rs 94,500 (bet money), eight cell phones and seven motorbikes from their possession.
Those arrested included Ata Muhammad, Asif Ali, Adil, Gulab, Muhammad Sadiq, Maqsood, Amir Afzal and Muhammad Sohail. Meanwhile, Injra police arrested Sher Alam and recovered an unlicensed 30 bore pistol from his possession.