Police arrest eight gamblers

ATTOCk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Basal police on Friday arrested eight gamblers and recovered Rs 94,500 (bet money), eight cell phones and seven motorbikes from their possession.

Those arrested included Ata Muhammad, Asif Ali, Adil, Gulab, Muhammad Sadiq, Maqsood, Amir Afzal and Muhammad Sohail. Meanwhile, Injra police arrested Sher Alam and recovered an unlicensed 30 bore pistol from his possession.