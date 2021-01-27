Police arrest eight gamblers jail

The police on Wednesday arrested eight alleged gamblers and recovered cash from their possession in the jurisdiction of PS Baghdadul Jadi

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested eight alleged gamblers and recovered cash from their possession in the jurisdiction of PS Baghdadul Jadid.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police team of Baghdadul Jadid Police Station conducted a raid at snooker club and arrested eight alleged gamblers.

The accused were identified as Usman, Fariad, Afrasiab, Karan, Ahtasham, Johnsan, Ibrar and Shehzad.

The police also recovered cash Rs 41,750 from the possession of the accused. Baghdadul Jadid police have registered case against the suspects.