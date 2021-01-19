Police arrest eight gamblers, recover cash in bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The police have arrested eight alleged gamblers and recovered cash Rs 17,370 under the jurisdiction of two police stations here.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Khairpur Tamewali conducted raid at a place and arrested six alleged gamblers who were found involved in playing cards.

The police recover cash Rs 15,270 from their possession.

The accused were identified as Aijaz, Farooq, Ajmal, Gulzar, Shafee and Javed. Meanwhile, Chani Goth police also took two alleged gamblers into custody and recovered cash Rs 2,100 from their possession. The suspects were recognized as Tahir and Habib.

The police of the two police stations have lodged cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.